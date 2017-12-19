× Two arrested in connection to recent Iowa gun shop burglaries

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Des Moines men, David Marken Aikoriegie and Myles Jordan Maricle Pena, appeared in federal court on Tuesday, December 19, on charges related to a series of gun shop burglaries in the Des Moines area.

According to officials, Aikoriegie is charged with three counts of theft of firearms from a federal firearm licensee and one count of unlawful possession, receipt, and sale of a stolen firearm. Police say Aikoriegie stole firearms from JLM Gun Shoppe in Urbandale and Rangemasters in Clive between November 16, 2017, and December 14, 2017.

Police say Aikoriegie also allegedly sold some of the stolen firearms.

Myles Jordan Maricle Pena is charged with unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm. Police say Pena sold a stolen firearm, alleged to have been stolen during a burglary committed by Aikoriegie, to another individual on or around December 14, 2017. A search of Pena’s home, turned up a firearm and marijuana, police say.

The investigation into these incidents is being conducted by the Clive Police Department, United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Des Moines Police Department, and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.