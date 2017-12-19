Over 1,500 toys collected during ‘Operation Toy Soldier’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- New toys will soon be in the hands of the children of military families for the holiday season.

On Tuesday, December 19, soldiers from the Rock Island Arsenal, along with the National Guard and Reserves, made the trip to Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory in Moline to pick up donated toys.

This year's 'Operation Toy Soldier' saw around 1,600 toys donated, up from 550 each of the past two years. Funeral Director Reid Trimble says this year's effort was boosted by the Bettendorf Police Department's 'Pack the Police Car Day,' which filled five police cars.

The toys will be given to children of active and reserve military members.

This is the 6th year the Trimble Funeral Home has participated in the drive, with an estimated 3300 toys collected to date.