Lesson plan inspires elementary kids to give gifts to the community

VIOLA, Illinois -- One week before Christmas, elementary students at Winola Elementary School spent some time sorting gifts for local families in need.

It was all part of a lesson plan in Mrs. Minch's class, where the kids were asked to think about what they have that others may not. That question prompted the kids to collect items like toys, books, and hats with the goal to help make the season better for the community.

After collecting items with the help of local businesses, the kids spent some time Monday, December 18th going through the gifts and getting them ready for delivery.

Donations will first go to needy families at Winola Elementary; the rest will go to Operation Santa and will be distributed to other families.