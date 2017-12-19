× Geneseo teacher resigns amid investigation into alleged inappropriate contact with student

GENESEO, Illinois — Geneseo Superintendent Scott Kuffel confirmed a Geneseo teacher turned in his resignation on Tuesday, December 19, amid an investigation into alleged inappropriate contact with a student.

Superintendent Kuffel says Jayme Farrell was a math teacher at the high school.

Superintendent Kuffel says he was not sure of the time period the alleged incident took place but confirmed it did not happen in the current school year.

Superintendent Kuffel confirmed to News 8 that there is an ongoing investigation into the matter, although he was not aware of any charges filed.