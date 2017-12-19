× When you can shoot off fireworks if you live in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Fireworks celebrations will only be permitted for two-and-a-half hours New Year’s Eve.

A recently changed ordinance only allows residents to shoot off fireworks only during Fourth of July and New Year’s celebrations each year. Fireworks are restricted to July 3rd and 4th, from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. and December 31st and January 1st, from 10 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.

“Fireworks outside of the approved dates and times will not be allowed and the offender is subject to a fine,” read a statement from the City of Bettendorf. The fines apply both to adults and minors.

The fines are as follows:

First offense – $250

Second offence – $400

Three or more offenses – $625

If fireworks are being set off illegally at a home and person shooting them doesn’t come forward, then the homeowner will be cited for disorderly house, which is a fine of up to $625.

The City of Bettendorf also does not permit sky lanterns or Chinese lanterns.

