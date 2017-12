Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dry, Overcooked or Under Cooked Meat

Have extra stock on hand

Make a stock bath to increase moisture or bring undercooked meat to the correct temperature

Turn into extra gravy if needed

Potatoes

Lumpy potatoes run through a colander with a spatula or a ricer

Gummy potatoes (don’t overwork!) put in a casserole dish, add cheese and/or bread crumbs and bake

Runny Pie

Turn into a cobbler or a parfait

Warm wine

Take a large container of ice water, add salt to bring temp down further… 6 minutes