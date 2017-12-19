Developments Underway Surrounding SouthPark Mall in Moline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's not just Olive Garden that Ray Forsythe is excited about.

The Director of Moline's Planning and Development Department says there are a lot of developments on the way at and around SouthPark Mall.

"SouthPark Mall has worked really hard," he said during his live appearance on Good Morning Quad Cities on Thursday, December 14th. "They spent about $20+ million renovating the mall. They’re getting ready to announce a big store coming in there."

Across the street, Forsythe says there's also plans in the works for the old Mills Chevrolet site.

"I’ve seen some site plans, been working really hard with them," he explained. "They’re going to have two new buildings going up starting next year. They’re renovating the existing Mills Chevrolet site. I think there’s between 9 and 12 new restaurants and stores going in there. They’re going to work all winter long."

Forsythe added that three restaurants will open sometime next year and that they will be new to the Quad Cities.

