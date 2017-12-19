Cedar Rapids looks to collect millions from past-due speeding tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Cedar Rapids is going after the thousands of drivers who owe money for tickets they received from the city's automated traffic cameras.

A collection agency was hired to send out 221,000 letters to those with past-due violations.

Officials say there was some confusion with the many legal challenges against the cameras but many people have simply not paid. In fact, officials say only 40-45% of those ticketed have paid.

Right now, the outstanding debt to the state is more than $17,000,000.

Officials say drivers who don't pay their dues could see the money come out of their state tax refund or any other state income.