× A light wintry mix is possible before we enter the holiday weekend

Don’t expect this type of warmth until next year as temperatures will get cool to downright cold heading into the holiday weekend.

Tonight will be cooler and frosty with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s under mostly fair skies.

We’ll be around 40 on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine before we see an increase in clouds on Thursday. This will lead to some light rain developing that afternoon as highs once again reach around the 40 degree mark. That rain could mix with some light sleet or freezing rain that night into Friday morning as temperatures flirt near freezing. Some lingering moisture come Friday night might have some flakes with it but not much to produce any type of accumulation. What’s interesting here is that the American model (GFS) wants to throw several inches of snowfall that night before ending Saturday morning. Like to to see some consistency with the other models before I go that route.

This will transition to some much colder air through the holiday weekend with 20s for highs both Saturday and Christmas Eve, Sunday to teens starting Christmas Day.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

