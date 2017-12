Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- It looks like there will be more people working at the new Kraft-Heinz plant in Davenport than first thought.

Originally said to employ around 475 people, the new plant will employ closer to 700.

The new plant, which is now up and running, will replace the old factory, located west of Downtown Davenport. The old factory will eventually close, moving all operations to the new location.