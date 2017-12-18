× EMPA Alert issued for missing 6 year old out of Oak Park, Illinois

OAK PARK, Illinois — The Oak Park Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory (EMPA) Alert for a 6-year-old girl out of Oak Park, Illinois.

Police say 6-year-old Zoe Stagmeyer was with her mother. Wendy Elizabeth Jarvis, during a court-appointed visit when Jarvis was able to elude the court-appointed monitor and leave with Zoe without permission or legal authority.

Police say Zoe and Jarvis are both listed as missing/endangered.

Zoe is described as 6 years old, white, with blue eyes and blonde hair. She is 3’4″ and weighs 45 pounds. Police say she was last seen wearing a black quilted jacket, pink gloves, a black shirt with a heart on the front, black leggings, and black boots.

Wendy Jarvis is described as 41 years old, white, with hazel eyes and brown hair. She is 5’2″ and weighs 144 pounds. Police say Jarvis was last seen wearing a black knit cap, a gray 3/4-length pea coat, and a green sweatshirt.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Zoe Stegmeyer or Wendy Jarvis is urged to contact the Oak Park Police Department at 708-386-3800.