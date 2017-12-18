Illinois day care worker accused of burning 5 toddlers with hot glue gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Chicago day care worker has been charged after allegedly burning five toddlers with a hot glue gun, according to WGN.

Police arrested 32-year-old Lizandra Cosme at her home in Humboldt Park Sunday afternoon.

She faces five felony counts of aggravated battery to a child after the alleged December 1 incident at Children’s Learning Place, located in the Logan Square area.

Investigators say the children involved, two boys and three girls, are all 2 years old. The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

A second worker faces misdemeanor charges for not stopping the abuse, authorities say.

Children's learning place spokeswoman Lissa Druss Christman emailed this statement to WBBM: