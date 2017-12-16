Volunteers place hundreds of wreaths on veterans graves across the country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL-- Across the country volunteers are making sure no veterans are forgotten this holiday season.

On Saturday December 16th, thousands of wreaths were placed onto the graves of those who served our country.

It's part of a national movement called Wreaths Across America.

Dozens of volunteers made sure the graves of the Rock Island National Cemetery were decorated with green wreaths and red bows.

"It's a great day to remember those that come before us and really look forward and celebrate the lives and sacrifices they've made for the lives of the future," said Colonel Kenneth Tauke, Rock Island Arsenal Garrison Commander.

A small ceremony was also held and wreaths were laid out to honor each military branch.

"It's just a small remembrance for youth and family members to come out and put out the wreaths and read the veterans name and see when they served," said Sue Jehlen, Director of the Rock Island National Cemetery.

The day also gave families a chance to remember their military family members.

"It sure makes it look really nice out here and shows that everybody's remembered," said Connie Ballard Smith, who's father, Ernest Edward Ballard served in World War II.

Ballard was a supply man for the U.S Army and served 4 and a half years overseas in Italy.

"He was very thankful for his time in the army and that's one thing he never forgot all the way till the day he passed and still think about it in heaven today," said Colton Smith, Ballard's grandson.