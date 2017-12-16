× I still see light snowfall heading toward the holiday weekend

I’m circling Thursday night for that event to take place, but until then we’ll keep daytime highs a good 10 to 15 degrees above normal!

Clouds will be increasing later tonight into Sunday as an area of low pressure tracks just to the south of the Quad Cities. It will try to wring out a light shower later that Sunday especially for areas south of the Quad Cities. Despite the clouds and light shower chance, temperatures will stay mild with lows tonight only dropping around 30 with daytime highs in the lower 40s.

Brighter skies return to start off the week as warmer 40s will be felt for both Monday and Tuesday. We’ll even extend the sunshine into Wednesday with cooler 40s expected that day.

Here’s where things get interesting. System will be riding ahead of the next round of arctic cold later Thursday. I’m finally seeing some consistency with this wave producing a brief light rain event followed by all snow that night before ending with flurries Friday morning. As to amounts, the computer models have little information to work with but light amounts under 2 inches are the earliest tallies. I’ll have a better fix on that come early next week. Stay tuned!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here