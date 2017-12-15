Watch: Sterling High School students make hilarious Christmas rap video

STERLING, Illinois — Three students in a broadcast class at Sterling High School threw a new spin on Christmas and made a Christmas rap music video.

The song is called “Jingle Bars” and was made by three students as an assignment for their student broadcast. Seniors Sean Gingrich and Nolan Sullivan paired up with junior Isaiah Ryan to create the song and video.

Their teacher Jennifer Drew explained that the broadcast class, which just started last year, is based on a point system and all students have to contribute to their news broadcasts that they air every couple weeks.

“They’re pretty creative,” Drew said about the three students, “and they like the freedom.”

The music video will be part of the special Christmas broadcast that the class has not yet aired.