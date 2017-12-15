× Police say automatic weapons stolen from Clive, Iowa gun shop

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — Police in the Des Moines suburb of Clive say the overnight robbery of a gun store and shooting range saw thieves steal 18 guns, including seven fully-automatic weapons.

Police say the robbery happened around 10 p.m. Thursday at Rangemaster’s Training Center. Officers responding to an alarm at the business found the front door glass and the interior vestibule glass smashed. A review of security camera footage showed by two masked suspects breaking in and taking nine handguns, two semi-automatic rifles and seven automatic weapons.

Clive police are working with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate.

Police say they are particularly worried about the automatic weapons being in the hands of criminals.