NEWS 8 TRIO: White chocolate bark
Catch the NEWS 8 TRIO every Tuesday and Thursday night on “News 8 at 6:30” for three great ideas to make your life better and more interesting.
Denise and Johnnie are in the kitchen to show us three yummy additions to white chocolate bark!
- Macadamia nuts & lime zest
- Rice cereal & peppermint
- Mango, pistachios & cranberries
Join News 8's Denise Hnytka and Johnnie Jindrich every night for your top news, weather, health, and lifestyle ideas on "News 8 at 6:30".