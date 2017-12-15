Joe Wieskamp would once again lead the way for Muscatine in their 63-48 win.
Muscatine gets road win at Davenport Central
-
Wieskamp leads Muskies to road win
-
Davenport Central wins to make the playoffs
-
North Scott gets big win at home
-
Assumption girls beat Davenport North
-
Muskies’ Wieskamp uses dunk to break all-time MAC scoring record
-
-
Orion post shut out against Fulton
-
Annawan-Wethersfield wins with shutout in 1A playoffs
-
Davenport North races to win in opener
-
Muscatine city council member says mayor ‘got off on a technicality’
-
Clinton closes out the year with win over Muscatine
-
-
Augustana Basketball improves to 4-0 with another win
-
Annawan stays undefeated with win over Erie
-
North beats Central to win battle of Davenport