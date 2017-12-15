× More than 2,700 families receive Christmas gifts through Toys for Tots

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — If you signed up to receive gifts through the Toys for Tots program, now is the time to pick them up.

Volunteers began handing out the toys on Friday, December 15th. Distribution continues on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Distribution takes place at the same location as registration: 7922 – 42nd Street West, Rock Island.

More than 2,700 families signed up to receive the donated gifts this year, including parents like Amy Long.

“We were in a tight spot. My husband was on a the verge of losing his job, and we didn’t know what we were going to do for Christmas,” said Long.

The bag of toys for Long’s five kids brought her to tears.

“I was losing hope, because it’s been a real rough year. We went to a homeless shelter, and I just was stressing about Christmas, because, I mean, when you have five kids…,” Long recalled.

Volunteers say it’s these types of emotional reactions that keep them coming back, year after year.

“Knowing that we’re helping that moment happen for them on Christmas Day, it is, it’s very rewarding,” said Courtney Foster, who has volunteered with Toys for Tots for seven years.

If you have questions about Toys for Tots distribution, call the warehouse at 309-716-1531.