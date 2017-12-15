× Illinois teen killed in crash on I-88

ILLINOIS — An Illinois teen has died from injuries sustained in a four-vehicle crash Friday morning, December 15, on I-88, near mile marker 108.

Police say it was just after 10:30 a.m., while the left lane of I-88 eastbound was closed for maintenance, when 19-year-old Samuel Gradman, the driver of a 2003 Infiniti, failed to yield to construction equipment and hit a 2015 Ford.

The initial hit caused Gradman to lose control of his car and hit two tollway vehicles, a 2017 Ford truck and a 2011 International truck.

Police say Gradman died from his injuries. The driver of the 2015 Ford, a 34 year old from Malta, Illinois, suffered a minor injury and was taken to Kishwaukee Hospital but has since been released.

The crash remains under investigation.