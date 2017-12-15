× Driver killed while walking across I-74 after collision

One person was hit and killed walking across Interstate 74 after getting into a collision.

The Illinois State Police said a Toyota Corolla driver got into a crash around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, December 14th after going off the road, over the center median, and hitting a Chevy SUV going the opposite direction.

The Toyota driver got out of the car to talk with the SUV driver, and a short time later was hit and killed by a westbound Ford F750 while crossing the interstate, according to the police statement.

The Chevy driver was taken from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on the condition of the Ford driver.

Police said the collision happened near Mile Marker 27, and westbound traffic was diverted at Exit 32 for an investigation.

The roadway reopened to traffic at 6:30 a.m.