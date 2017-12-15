× Carl Sandburg college president leaving for job in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids has hired a new president.

Television station KCRG reports that 59-year-old Lori Sundberg, the current president of Carl Sandburg College in Illinois, announced Thursday morning that she had been hired by the Iowa college.

Sundberg will continue to serve as the Illinois college’s president through June 30. She’ll take over at Kirkwood Community College on Aug. 1.

The Kirkwood board approved Sundberg’s hiring Thursday night.

Sundberg holds an MBA from Western Illinois University and a doctorate in business management from St. Ambrose University in Davenport.