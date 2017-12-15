Assumption would win a close battle with Burlington 59-50.
Assumption boys win by 9
-
North Scott gets big win at home
-
Davenport West snags close MAC win
-
Assumption runs past Washington
-
Assumption girls beat Davenport North
-
Galesburg scores close win over United Township
-
-
Assumption wins big on the road
-
Assumption stays in district race with win over CPU
-
North Scott edges Assumption in in MAC Volleyball showdown
-
Assumption sweeps PV, prevents outright MAC title
-
Assumption rolls to 1st district win
-
-
Moline pins their way to big wrestling win
-
Enter the 12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes Day 9 – Revell Jewelers
-
United Township cruises past Chicago Ag-Science