A break from the winter cold until the Christmas weekend

The clouds we’ve been seeing today will linger into the night as temperatures only drop around the 30 degree mark.

Fortunately, we get to enjoy the weekend’s brightest and warmest come Saturday as we’ll see plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s.

By Sunday, another system will move out the Plains and track just to our west. This will not only bring more clouds back into the forecast but a passing cold, light rain shower will develop as well. A southwest wind will still be enough to produce highs in the lower 40s.

Temperatures will remain in the 40s through most of next week until the next weather system arrives Thursday night. This will bring a light rain/snow mix followed by a surge of arctic cold just in time for the holiday weekend.

I’m not liking what I see for a White Christmas here in the Quad Cities as the arctic cold may steer any potential snow maker well south of the viewing area. Stay tuned!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

