× Wittenymyer youth counselor accused of having sex with minor, supplying him with drugs and gun

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 25-year-old counselor at the Annie Wittenmyer Juvenile Facility has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes after allegedly helping a 16-year-old client of the Family Resources-run center obtain a handgun, having sex with him and supplying him marijuana.

Danielle Puls, of Rock Island, is facing charges of assisting a felon in obtaining a firearm, sexual misconduct with an offender, drug distribution to a person under the age of 18 and lascivious conduct with a minor.

According to affidavits from Davenport Police, Puls supplied money to her 16-year-old boyfriend to acquire a handgun in October. She is also accused of having sexual relations with the minor while she was in a position of authority as his residential counselor and supplying him with marijuana this past summer.

Puls was taken into custody and transported to the Scott County Jail on Monday, Dec. 11.

Family Resources’ corporate counsel said Puls is no longer an employee.

Family Resources’ president. Mary Macumber Schmidt said the first priority of staff is the care and safety of the youth it serves and that it is cooperating with the police investigation. In addition, Family Resources is conducting its own internal investigation, with the focus on protecting youth.