Watch: Press briefing on Davenport officer-involved shooting from mid-November

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A press briefing is set to begin at 9 a.m. regarding an officer-involved shooting back on Sunday, November 19th.

After responding to reports of an early-morning burglary, a Davenport man was shot and killed and two Davenport police officers were injured. The two officers involved had been with the department since 2012 and 1999.

Police say the suspect, who has been identified as Matthew Donald Tobin, 26, of Davenport, was pronounced dead on scene. Click here to read the full report.

Thursday’s press briefing is at the Scott County Courthouse, and is expected to cover the investigation into the incident.