Temperatures still on track to improve in the coming days

Today was not only the week’s coldest but is not expected get this cold until we enter the holiday weekend. The arctic air mass responsible for several blast of cold air over the past week will be shifting further north and allow temperatures in the coming days to slowly improve.

Lows overnight will drop around the 20 degree mark with highs Friday around the mid to upper 30s. Keep in mind, the normal high for the rest of this month is in the lower 30s.

Warmer winds will follow with mid to upper 40s expected on Saturday. In fact, 40s are still expected to be common through most of next week before the arctic cold show signs of returning just before the holidays.

As far as our skies, the only precipitation I still see in the near future in on Sunday, and that appears to be more of a light rain shower event than snow.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

