SUV and motorcycle involved in Thursday afternoon crash in Moline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Several people were taken to the hospital after an accident involving an SUV and a motorcycle in Moline on Thursday afternoon, December 14.

Moline Police shut down the intersection of 48th St. and 4th Ave. after they say a motorcycle hit the back of an SUV.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was taken to Illini hospital, while the driver of the SUV and several kids who were in the car were taken to Trinity West.

There is no word on the condition of any of the involved parties.

This is a developing story.