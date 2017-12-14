See tour of construction underway inside new courthouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND - The new Rock Island County courthouse is ahead of schedule and under budget, with the majority of the construction being done by local labor.

"We're about 98 percent local," said Phil Thiele, project manager with Gilbane Construction out of Chicago.

"We're framing walls, hanging duct work, putting up conduit, piping, and plumbing," said Thiele.

The 46,000 square foot structure is about a month ahead of schedule right now.

"Originally mid November, now October 8. We've got a really good set of drawings, we've had good weather, real good participation with local companies," Thiele said.

"It's going to be two tone pre-cast, he said of the building's exterior. We just got that approved yesterday," he said.

Masons are working on the foundation for the building's elevators. A small sky bridge from the County Jail to the new courthouse is also being constructed.

"Most of our complications are with the tie-in-points. Case you gotta open the walls to find what's in there," he said.