Salvation Army of Clinton surprises woman with car

CLINTON, Iowa - Walking up to the HyVee in Clinton, Estela has no idea that the shiny new car with a big red bow on the top is for her.

"The winner of Salvation Army of Clinton Iowa's first ever 'Cruisin' with Care' and that person is Miss Estela Azevedo," said Lt. Justin Hartley, Salvation Army.

Shocked and grateful, she bursts into tears of joy.

Estela was nominated by her coworkers at Zion Childcare Preschool.

"She'd do anything for you, you know she's worked for us for a long time and was a single mom and struggled all this time and was just so gracious through it all," said Kelly Bork, nominated Estela.

Her friends say she puts others before herself and The Salvation Army of Clinton saw that too.

Thiel Motors provided the car and worked with businesses in the area to get gift cards for gas and food.

"I am so blessed I am so blessed, I'm so happy, I can't believe it I can't believe what just happened," said Estela Azevedo, gifted car.

Estela sitting in her new ride still can't believe it's hers, "I don't know, I'm in shock I'm just in shock."

She's grateful to have her work family who made it possible.

"I am so happy, I am so blessed to have Zion as my family, I'm so far away from my family in Brazil and Zion are my second family," said Azevedo.