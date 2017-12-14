Protesters gather at Scott County Courthouse to support woman facing deportation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Protesters gathered at Scott County Courthouse and Jail to support an undocumented woman who was almost deported.

Davenport Police arrested 31 year-old Maria Hernandez Calderon for shoplifting on Wednesday December 13th.

According to police reports Calderon took merchandised valued less than $100.

She was taken to Scott County Jail where then she was turned over to immigration enforcement, ICE.

According to Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane, they have an agreement policy with ICE to turn in any undocumented immigrants to them.

Calderon was taken to a facility in Cedar Rapids and then released on Thursday.

Family, faith leaders, and local activists stood outside to stand with Calderon and her family.

Calderon has been living in the Quad Cities for more than 15 years and is married to a U.S Citizen with six children.

Faith leaders say they don't want local law enforcement to hold people for federal immigration agents and hopes to raise awareness on the policies.

Several local activist groups were also in attendance LULAC, One Human Family QCA, and members of the St. Mary's Parish.