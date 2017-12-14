× Person ‘calling for help’ leads Clinton police to find man suffering from gunshot wound

CLINTON, Iowa — A man suffering a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital after police got word that someone was yelling from inside a home.

It was around 2:30 a.m. when Clinton Police officers responded to the 2300 block of Garfield Street.

“The first officer on scene heard someone inside the residence calling for help,” said a statement from the Clinton Police Department. That’s when the officer went inside and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital before being airlifted to Iowa City.

Hours later police went to the 200 block of 21st Place looking for the shooting suspect. According to the Clinton Police Department, the suspect turned a gun on himself as officers approached. He was taken to a nearby hospital and airlifted to Iowa City before being pronounced dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.