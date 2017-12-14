North Scott would open their match against Bettendorf with three straight pins. The Lancers would beat the Bulldogs 43-22 to improve to 9-0 in duals.
North Scott stays undefeated on the mats
-
North Scott gets big win at home
-
Lady Lancers storm North Scott Foods for charity
-
North Scott girls get big road win
-
Lady Spartans race past North Scott
-
North Scott scores 50 in playoff win
-
-
North Scott wins 8th straight game
-
North Scott wins 7th straight game
-
North Scott wins 6th straight game
-
North Scott wins their 5th straight game
-
Photo Gallery: North Scott bus drivers give back in the spirit of Christmas
-
-
Lancers comeback to best P.V.
-
North Scott ready for big district showdown
-
North Scott wins on homecoming