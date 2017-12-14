× Illinois State Police search for answers in 2010 missing person case

WOODSTOCK, Illinois — The Illinois State Police and Woodstock Police Department are looking for information in the 2010 disappearance of Benedetta “Beth” Bentley.

Police say on May 23, 2010, a friend dropped Bentley off at an Amtrak Station in Centralia, Illinois. Bentley was reportedly taking a train home to Woodstock but never arrived and was subsequently reported missing.

Police say they received information that led them to a rural location in Jefferson, where, on December 4, 2017, suspected human remains were found.

Investigators are working to identify the remains which were badly burned.

The ISP and Woodstock PD say they are actively investigating Bentley’s disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Beth Bentley is urged to contact the ISP at 618-542-2171 or the Woodstock PD at 815-338-2131.