Heritage Church offers future for iconic KONE Tower in Moline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The tall, iconic Moline landmark is preparing for a new role along the Mississippi River.

Heritage Church, which bought the former KONE Tower in August 2017, is aiming high with plans for the future.

The church opened part of the structure on Thursday, December 14, for a rare look inside.

The new owner is moving forward to create a community engagement center.

"It's a historical landmark, really," said Pastor Steve Abel, who serves the Rock Island congregation. "It's part of the skyline. It has been, and we hope it will continue to be for the future."

Heritage Church is working on a new name for the tower.

The hope is to bring the Quad Cities together as a meeting place for various organizations and groups.