Citations issued in crash involving Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri

MOLINE, Illinois — Citations have been issued in the two-vehicle collision that Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri was involved in.

The crash happened Monday, December 4th at the intersection of 7th Street and 34th Avenue. Three people, including Mayor Acri, were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detective Michael Griffin confirmed that both drivers in the crash was ticketed: Mayor Acri was cited for failure to yield-stop at an intersection, the initial cause of the crash. Doaa Hassan was cited for failure to secure a child under eight years old.

