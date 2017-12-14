CHEF SCOTT: Biscuits and gravy for dessert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa – Chef Brad Scott says his wife believes he can't bake.

But he's ready to prove all the doubters wrong.

It's Biscuits and Gravy for Dessert.

"Only with a sweet taste," says Chef Scott, director of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center.

"Let's get started."

1. Dredge Baby Grand biscuits in a mixture of cinnamon and sugar (two per person)

2. Bake using directions for the biscuits

3. Add 1 cube of almond bark into a double boiler for the sauce

4. Add 2 Tbsp of margarine

5. Mix in 2 Tbsp flour

6. Add 1 1/2 cup of heavy cream

7. Add 1 cup of white chocolate morsels

8. Allow it to melt down

9. Place biscuits on plate, ladle the sauce over it

10. Add chocolate morsels

"See honey, I can bake."

"Enjoy."