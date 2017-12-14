CHEF SCOTT: Biscuits and gravy for dessert

BETTENDORF, Iowa – Chef Brad Scott says his wife believes he can't bake.
But he's ready to prove all the doubters wrong.
It's Biscuits and Gravy for Dessert.
"Only with a sweet taste," says Chef Scott, director of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center.
"Let's get started."
1. Dredge Baby Grand biscuits in a mixture of cinnamon and sugar (two per person)
2. Bake using directions for the biscuits
3. Add 1 cube of almond bark into a double boiler for the sauce
4. Add 2 Tbsp of margarine
5. Mix in 2 Tbsp flour
6. Add 1 1/2 cup of heavy cream
7. Add 1 cup of white chocolate morsels
8. Allow it to melt down
9. Place biscuits on plate, ladle the sauce over it
10. Add chocolate morsels
"See honey, I can bake."
"Enjoy."