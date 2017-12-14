BettPlex to be called ‘TBK Bank Sports Complex’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- TBK Bank, known locally for their 10 Triumph Community Bank branches here in the Quad Cities, and the BettPlex announced a naming rights partnership on Thursday, December 14.

The complex, located at the northeast corner of Middle Road and Forest Grove in Bettendorf, will be called the TBK Bank Sports Complex, effective immediately. The full signage and branding changes will take place in 2018.

City leaders say the TBK Bank Sports Complex is expected to bring in more than 750,000 visitors each year.

“We’re thrilled that TBK Bank will be the naming rights partner with this facility that will unite the community and their families through sports, entertainments and events,” said John DeDoncker, EVP, Senior Banking Officer for TBK Bank.

DeDoncker noted the sponsorship will continue to deepen their commitment to the community.

“The BettPlex and TBK Bank share a commitment to strengthening the economic and social well-being of our local community. We are excited to partner with them on the TBK Bank Sports Complex,” said Doug Kratz, BettPlex CEO and founder.

The TBK Bank Sports Complex is expected to open in May or June of 2018.