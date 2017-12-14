× Backstop Sports announces ‘Drills & Skills’ baseball camp

MILAN, Illinois — Calling all baseball players!

Backstop Sports has announced a ‘Drills & Skills with the Pros’ baseball camp to be held at Fielder’s Choice in Milan, IL, beginning Wednesday, December 27, through Friday, December 29.

The 3-day camp, held for kids ages 6-14, will feature exercises to perfect hitting, fielding, and base running, as well as appearances from former local players, including Washington National Jake Scudder, New York Yankee Coach Tyson Blaser, and Arizona Diamondback Matt Brill.

Check out the camp’s flyer here before completing the registration form.