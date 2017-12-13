× Wind chilly clipper to leave behind some freezing temperatures

The wind has been something else, reaching close to 50 mph in spots!! Still plenty of wind going on out there as the clipper system just to our north continues to depart off to the east. The winds will remain blustery through the evening hours before diminishing around midnight.

The broken cloudiness will remain tonight as overnight lows drop around the 20 degree mark with wind chills in the teens.

Clippers have a tendency to leave behind some pretty cold air and that will be the case on Thursday with temperatures by afternoon around the 30 degree mark. Conditions in the days ahead will be a bit more tolerable with warmer 30s on Friday replaced with mid 40s by Saturday.

A brief light wintry mix is possible on Sunday, though temperatures will still reach around the 40 degree mark. A trend we’ll continue to see through early next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here