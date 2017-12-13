× Upcoming Big Spin to benefit Scott County Mental Health Court

DAVENPORT –

Vintage vinyl will be spinning its way to collectors next month at Davenport’s RiverCenter.

Stacks of records will be ready for “The Big Spin,” which takes place from Noon until 4 on Sunday, January 28, 2018.

A wide variety of music will be available, and vendors can rent tables to offer albums and equipment.

Hundreds of records will be priced at $3, $5 and $10.

“This will be a great opportunity for serious collectors to come through and find those missing few pieces that they’ve been searching for,” said Ken Croken, Genesis Health System.

Proceeds will benefit the Scott County Mental Health Court Pilot Project.

The project has already saved taxpayers more than $300,000 while successfully helping 19 clients during its first 18 months.

“A return to productive life for people who are struggling with a chronic issue with mental disease or disorder,” Croken continued.

To learn more about participating, check out http://www.bigspinqc.com.