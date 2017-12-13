× Power restored to thousands in the Illinois Quad Cities

MidAmerican Energy customers that were without power Wednesday afternoon, December 13th have been restored.

A spokesperson from the energy company confirmed around 2 p.m. that the more than 3,000 customers affected by the outage have had their power turned back on. The spokesperson said their was a transmission issue and getting the lights back on was their first priority.

Click here to see MidAmerican’s outage map.

The outage map was still showing around 260 customers without power after 2 p.m. Most of those outages impacted Mercer County residents.

During the major outage earlier, Henry County was hit the hardest with 1,611 customers impacted. Orion sustained the second biggest impact with 931 without power.

Customers can get outage alerts by logging into your MidAmerican account and signing up.