This year’s trendiest fast foods pack a big caloric punch

How do this year’s trendiest fast foods stack up health-wise, based on calorie content?

Not great, if preventing packing on the pounds is your goal.

By using Google to cross-reference its list of most-searched fast food items with searches for “how many calories”, the publication Business Insider has come up with a list of the year’s 10 hottest fast food trends and their calorie count.

2017’s trendiest food item is not its most caloric, but at 410 calories and 59 grams of sugar in 16 ounces, Starbuck’s Unicorn Frappuccino will never be mistaken for a health shake.

The caloric heavyweight on the list is McDonald’s Grand Mac. The super-sized version of the iconic Big Mac has a whopping (pun not intended, sorry Burger King) 860 calories. It also has 61 percent more beef than the original.

The third most-searched fast food item in 2017 was Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa. With less carbs than many of the fast food’s offerings, it comes in at a relatively modest 440 calories.

You can explore the FULL LIST here.