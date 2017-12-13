× Scott Emergency Communications Center introduces changes to 911 service

DAVENPORT, Iowa –Beginning January 2, 2018, the Scott Emergency Communications Center (SECC) will launch its new Medical and Fire Priority Dispatch System.

Officials say when Scott County residents call 911, SECC and MEDIC EMS dispatchers will work together, using the new protocol, to prioritize medical calls for the most appropriate EMS response.

“Our mission is to protect all lives and property within Scott County’s borders,” says Denise Pavlik, SECC Executive Director. “The new medical priority dispatching system helps ensure that no matter what the emergency, the appropriate police, fire, and medical resources are dispatched in the safest manner possible, so that those who need us receive immediate and appropriate aid as well as to ensure first responders also arrive on the scene safely.”

The change comes as accidents involving emergency vehicles grow as a national concern.

A 2014 report from the National Highway Safety and Traffic Administration estimated that there were around 4,500 accidents involving ambulance each year over a period of 20 years.

MEDIC EMS Executive Director Linda Frederiksen says the key benefit to the new protocol is that dispatchers will accurately assess emergency situations and send the best response possible, while safeguarding limited emergency services and increasing safety for citizens and responders.

“In the past, no matter what the nature of the emergency, the policy has been to send both a fire truck and ambulance with lights and sirens to every call, regardless of need. Now, SECC/MEDIC dispatchers can accurately assess the appropriate response. For emergencies or unknown situations, rest assured we will send responders with lights and sirens, but if injuries or property damage is minimal, we’ll make the call on the safest way to address the situation,” said Frederiksen.

Before the new protocol is in place, emergency dispatchers will go through a three-day certification course with continual quality improvement training and will be certified by the International Academics of Emergency Dispatch.