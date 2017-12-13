Scott County dispatchers to use new safety techniques

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - When it comes to handling 9-1-1 medical calls, Scott County dispatchers will be using some new tools for 2018.

Dispatchers are getting new training, software and office layout.

It's designed to direct first responders in the safest way, aiming to prevent accidents involving ambulances.

"The intention is to have a safer community and to get the right resources to the right locations with the right responses," said Denise Pavlik, director of the Scott Emergency Communications Center.

Scott County dispatchers handle nearly 70 emergency medical calls each day.

The changes take effect on January 2, 2018.