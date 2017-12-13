× Moline man wakes to find bullet hole in his home, police search for alleged suspect

MOLINE, Illinois — Just before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12, Moline Police responded to the 2100 block of 18th Avenue in Moline for reports of a man waking to find a bullet hole in his home.

According to the Moline Police Department, the man reported hearing a gunshot just after midnight but did not find the damage to him home until the morning.

Police discovered the bullet came from a neighboring apartment and conducted a welfare check at the home. Police say the incident appears to be the result of mishandling a gun.

There were no injuries reported.

Police say they did recover a gun and subsequently charged Brandt Michael Cooper, 26, of Moline, with felon in possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Cooper is not currently in custody but police have issued a warrant for his arrest with his bond set at $75,000.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brandt Cooper is asked to call Moline Police at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.