Iowa teen father charged in beating of 5-month-old son

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old Des Moines man has been arrested and charged after officials determined he had beaten his 5-month-old son for weeks, causing severe injuries to the baby.

The Des Moines Register reports that Dominick Joseph Clausi was charged Tuesday with multiple counts of child endangerment after his infant son was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries that include skull fractures, a brain bleed and bruising.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek says investigators believe Clausi beat and shook the baby, forced his face into a pillow and, at one point, bit the infant.

Police were notified of the allegations Dec. 7. Clausi remained in the Polk County Jail on Wednesday. It was not clear whether he yet had an attorney.