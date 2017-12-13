× Hold on tight! A Wind Advisory will be in place this afternoon

While it’s a quiet start this morning, we’re in for a very windy afternoon! Temperatures will climb into the low 40s around lunchtime, and a clipper system passing to our north may bring a little rain and snow mix. Once this clipper system passes by, we’ll see winds really pick up out of the northwest. The Quad Cities will be under a Wind Advisory from 11 AM through 6 PM, and we may see some wind gusts over 40-45 mph!

The breeze will relax a bit this evening, but the cloud cover will remain in place. Eventually temperatures will fall around 20 for overnight lows.

It will be a struggle to even warm up to 30 on Thursday with the cloud cover sticking around. By Friday highs will be back into the upper 30s. A nice warm-up is still on track for Saturday as highs rebound into the mid 40s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham