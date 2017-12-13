GMQC crew to gift wrap for shoppers Wednesday, December 20th!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- Gift wrapping during Holly Jolly Week went so well in 2016, the Good Morning Quad Cities crew is returning it for 2017.

Wednesday, December 20th, the crew will be at the Southpark Mall from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. after WQAD News 8 at 11. We'll be inside the mall next to Younkers, wrapping presents for anybody who needs us to!

You don't need to bring anything. We'll have the scissors, wrapping paper, and tables. Just bring your presents, but know if you ask me to wrap it for you, don't expect to get the picture in this web story.

To see more of our Holly Jolly Week festivities, click here.