Genesis leaders ‘hugely concerned’ about the impact of a new tax bill

DAVENPORT- Leaders at Genesis Health System say the federal tax bill being discussed could have a very negative impact on them.

We had Breakfast With...Doug Cropper, President and CEO of Genesis Health System, Thursday, December 7 on Good Morning Quad Cities.

The Joint Committee on Taxation says the bill would add $1 trillion to the deficit over the next ten years. Cropper says the deficit would lead to huge cuts for Medicare money Genesis receives from the federal government.

"So we're hugely concerned about the impact of that," Cropper said Thursday. "That's all a result of the tax bill not paying for itself."

Genesis Health System is a not for profit entity, meaning it does not pay property or sales taxes. Cropper says the future of healthcare in the area will be in health plexes as opposed to larger hospitals.

